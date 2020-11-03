CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. WBB Securities began coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CohBar by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of CohBar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CohBar by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 52,717 shares during the period.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

