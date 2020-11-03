CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. CNA Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. AMG Funds LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in CNA Financial by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

