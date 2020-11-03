Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $268.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.83.
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $216.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Clorox has a 12-month low of $144.31 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26.
In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,046,000 after buying an additional 56,933 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 504.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 35.6% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
