Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $268.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.83.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $216.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Clorox has a 12-month low of $144.31 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,046,000 after buying an additional 56,933 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 504.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 35.6% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

