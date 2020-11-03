Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Clarus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $15.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $467.25 million, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.04. Clarus has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Clarus had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Clarus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,890.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

