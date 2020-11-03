Clariant’s (CLZNY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Clariant from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Clariant stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

