Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Citizens & Northern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citizens & Northern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens & Northern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CZNC opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 22.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In other news, CEO J Bradley Scovill acquired 5,000 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $84,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,322.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $104,872. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 397.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter worth $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the first quarter worth $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter worth $149,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

