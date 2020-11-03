Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Raised by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 12.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.