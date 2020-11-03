Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.58% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.
CRUS opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $91.63.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.