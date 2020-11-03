Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

CRUS opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

