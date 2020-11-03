Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $413.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $55,974.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,860,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 973,424 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Chuy’s by 14,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 541,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 210,630 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 780,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 147,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,053,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.