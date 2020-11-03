Chubb (NYSE:CB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $134.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $121.74.

Get Chubb alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.