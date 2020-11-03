Chubb Ltd Reduces Stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Chubb Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,584 shares during the period. Sanofi comprises approximately 83.8% of Chubb Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chubb Ltd’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NYSE:SNY opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

