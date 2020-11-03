Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $134.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

