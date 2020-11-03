Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.
In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Chubb stock opened at $134.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
