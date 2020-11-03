Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

NYSE:CD opened at $13.84 on Friday. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chindata Group stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Chindata Group accounts for about 1.2% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Chindata Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solution in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

