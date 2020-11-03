China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

CHU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

CHU stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. China Unicom has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,544 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 41,591 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 109,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.