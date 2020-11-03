China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 523.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.45% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SXTC opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.