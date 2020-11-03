China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SNP opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

