China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SNP opened at $40.78 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.0232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

