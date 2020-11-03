China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $40.78 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $67.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0232 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNP. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.6% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

