China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $40.78 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.
China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $67.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNP. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.6% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
