Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 259,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 61,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 995,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,674,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $5,721,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.1% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.79. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

