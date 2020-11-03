ChartEx (CHART) Achieves Market Cap of $141,709.52

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 31% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $141,709.52 and approximately $7,764.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00077383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00198387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.01120994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000554 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

