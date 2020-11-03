Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.06.

Shares of CRL opened at $232.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $250.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,455.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4,082.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,197,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,062,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,944,000.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

