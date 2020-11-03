Change Healthcare (CHNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Change Healthcare to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Change Healthcare has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.20-0.23 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.20-0.23 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $694.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.82 million. On average, analysts expect Change Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.64. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.