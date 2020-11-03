ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Cowen

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded ChampionX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ChampionX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.40.

CHX stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in ChampionX by 56.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 502,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ChampionX by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

