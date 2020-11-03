Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,054,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,524,000 after purchasing an additional 698,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2,452.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,064,000 after purchasing an additional 575,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 3,781.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,087,000 after purchasing an additional 541,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

