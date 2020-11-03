Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $73.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61. Century Bancorp has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $93.49. The company has a market cap of $398.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.62 per share, with a total value of $43,572.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 833,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,531,456.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William P. Hornby purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.59 per share, with a total value of $35,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,305,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

