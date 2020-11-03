Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. HSBC raised Centrica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centrica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

