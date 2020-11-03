CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CX. HSBC upgraded shares of CEMEX from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.10 to $3.70 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of CEMEX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Get CEMEX alerts:

NYSE CX opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 67.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334,354 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter worth about $43,803,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in CEMEX by 1,117.0% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521,629 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in CEMEX by 101.0% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,616,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after buying an additional 3,995,040 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.