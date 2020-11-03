Celer Network (CELR) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.45 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Gate.io and TOKOK. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and $2.45 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00026478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $517.52 or 0.03835340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00025558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00210193 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,973,460,117 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Gate.io and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

