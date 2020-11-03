CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

CDW has increased its dividend by 162.2% over the last three years.

CDW stock opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.67.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CDW will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

