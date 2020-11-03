CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CDL Hospitality Trusts stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $0.79.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.1 billion as at 30 June 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

