CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Raised to $59.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of CBRE opened at $52.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. AXA boosted its position in CBRE Group by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $1,767,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

