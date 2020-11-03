Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target Raised to $234.00 at Craig Hallum

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $218.00 to $234.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CVCO. Wedbush started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $184.98 on Monday. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $99.58 and a twelve month high of $236.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

