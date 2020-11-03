Caspian Tops 1-Day Volume of $802.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Caspian token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $802.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00026478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.52 or 0.03835340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00025558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00210193 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

