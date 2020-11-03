Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $262.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $262.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.68.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $185.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Carvana has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $242.15.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,275,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.55, for a total transaction of $2,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,584,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,061,490 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carvana by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,588 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,330,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,485,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,616,000 after purchasing an additional 609,137 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.