Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

CARR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $35.10 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

