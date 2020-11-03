Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Carrier Global stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

