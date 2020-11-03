Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. On average, analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSII stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

In related news, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.97 per share, with a total value of $31,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,378.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $135,200 and have sold 8,731 shares worth $279,300. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSII. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

