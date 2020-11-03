Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Capri stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.17 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Capri by 52.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

