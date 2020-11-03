Cantor Fitzgerald Trims PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Target Price to $67.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Shares of PTCT opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.08. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,277.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $6,232,472.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,851 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 226.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,101.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 125,968 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $440,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

