Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of CNNE opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cannae has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 144.78% and a return on equity of 60.74%. Cannae’s revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cannae will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,964.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter worth $270,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cannae by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,892,000 after acquiring an additional 92,503 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cannae by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cannae by 65.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

