Canaccord Genuity Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $47.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWTR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.92.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $486,771.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,137. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its position in Twitter by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $88,411,000 after buying an additional 1,922,369 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $41,148,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Twitter by 120.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,738 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Twitter by 423,863.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 920,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 919,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 144.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,536,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,760,000 after acquiring an additional 909,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

