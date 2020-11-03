Canaccord Genuity Lowers Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) to Hold

Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Kiadis Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of KIADF opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Kiadis Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

