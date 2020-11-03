Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.53.

CPT stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,249,000 after purchasing an additional 102,634 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,968,000 after buying an additional 2,184,323 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,028.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,168,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,563,000 after buying an additional 1,113,316 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $102,561,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,054,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

