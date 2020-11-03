Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.66.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $5.44 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $207.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.86.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after buying an additional 6,476,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,971,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 678.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 3,100,325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2,392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,730,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,620,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 983,377 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

