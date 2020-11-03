Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELY. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.05.

ELY stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,829,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after acquiring an additional 171,480 shares in the last quarter.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

