Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVGW. National Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.33.

CVGW opened at $67.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 503.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

