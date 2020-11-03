Cable One (CABO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.15 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $44 EPS for the current fiscal year and $47 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cable One stock opened at $1,760.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,805.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,812.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.46. Cable One has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,044.41.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total transaction of $541,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total transaction of $621,674.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,553.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,652 shares of company stock worth $4,935,430. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

