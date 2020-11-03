Bytecoin (BCN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and approximately $13,544.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.00875787 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002980 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

