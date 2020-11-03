BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,362.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $55,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,737.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $470,032. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

