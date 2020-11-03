Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BZLFY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

